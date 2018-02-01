Food Wise: Eating Smart, Being Active

Weekly on Thursdays 2/1 - 3/1, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

press release: Parents and grandparents... Do you want to save money and still feed your family healthy meals and snacks? Are you looking for fun and easy ways for you and your family to be more physically fit? Do you want recipes and ideas for quick, easy and healthy meals? Join UW nutrition educator Lytonia Floyd in this series of events to learn more about eating smart and being active. There will be free cooking and health related giveaways for class members to keep.