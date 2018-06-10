press release:

On June 10 join in or watch this parade on the water as it sets sail from Tenney Park and floats down the Yahara River to swarm the main stage of the Marquette Waterfront Festival with music, costumes and merriment! An event like no other, this is one for your summer bucket list. Whether you participate or just observe, the Fools’ Flotilla is all about having fun to raise awareness for the importance of preserving clean water in our state.

Free event. Registration required: www.wisconsinrivers.org/events

Meet at 9:30am at Tenney Park to check in and decorate, in the water by 10:30am. Parade kick-off at approximately 10:30am. Parking spots along Thornton will be reserved for unloading boats. Please unload boats swiftly and find parking elsewhere in the neighborhood. Additional parking will be available at the Care Wisconsin lot (1617 Sherman Ave). Please do not park in the Tenney Park pavilion lot. You may also launch from the city of Madison boat launch on the east side of the river. In order to park in the city lot, your car must have a city boat launch sticker and a trailer.We will disembark at the Marquette Waterfront Festival by Lake Monona, or you can paddle back up the river to the start. Some parking will be available at the Care Wisconsin lot on Sherman Avenue.

For the eighth year running, watch or take part in the spectacular transformation of the small but mighty Yahara River as people in creative costumes, elaborate vessels and hundreds of decorated boats set sail together. Jam to the tunes of the floating River Rats band, stationed on two pontoon boats traveling with the parade.

The parade’s “fools” will float down the river from the Tenney Park to land at the Marquette Waterfront Festival. If you plan to participate, be sure to register your boat. Then start dreaming up your costume and meet at Tenney Park between 9:30am – 10:30am to check in and decorate your boat. And, don’t forget your personal floatation devices. River Alliance of Wisconsin and Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway will have a limited number of PFDs available to loan to kids who participate.

If you will not be in the water, join in to watch from the shore; bridges along the Yahara make great parade-viewing spots, too. You’ll see sights you’d never expect, so be sure to tag your photos and posts with the hashtag #FoolsFlotilla.

“Wisconsin is a state of incredible water resources; they should be celebrated, enjoyed and protected,” explains Danika Laine, Communications Director for River Alliance of Wisconsin. “River Alliance of Wisconsin, a statewide nonprofit, is celebrating 25 years of empowering people to protect and restore water. As an organization we deeply believe the link to advocating for our waters is rooted in fun memories of enjoying it with friends, family and community. The Fools’ Flotilla gets bigger every year, as more and more people want the opportunity to connect and enjoy time on the Yahara River together in a truly unforgettable way.”