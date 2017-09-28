FOOT-Loose! Four September evenings of free dancing fun in the historic Olin Park pavilion.

9/7: Madison Scottish Country Dancers teach lively traditional reels and jigs.

9/14: Madison Contra Dance Co-op teaches easy to learn contra dances.

9/21: Dairyland Cowboys & Cowgirls line dancing.

9/28: Ladies Must Swing big band dance.

All dances start at 6 PM in the Olin Park pavilion and wind up about 8 PM. No experience or partner required!

This series is free to the public through the generous support of the Madison Parks Division and the Friends of Olin-Turville (FOOT). Come on down and join the FOOT-Loose fun starting on Tuesday, September 1st. (There is no dance on Tuesday, September 8th.)

FOOT (Friends of Olin-Turville) is a 501 c (3) organization through its formal affiliation with the Madison Parks Foundation.