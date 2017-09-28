FOOT-Loose
Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
FOOT-Loose! Four September evenings of free dancing fun in the historic Olin Park pavilion.
9/7: Madison Scottish Country Dancers teach lively traditional reels and jigs.
9/14: Madison Contra Dance Co-op teaches easy to learn contra dances.
9/21: Dairyland Cowboys & Cowgirls line dancing.
9/28: Ladies Must Swing big band dance.
All dances start at 6 PM in the Olin Park pavilion and wind up about 8 PM. No experience or partner required!
This series is free to the public through the generous support of the Madison Parks Division and the Friends of Olin-Turville (FOOT). Come on down and join the FOOT-Loose fun starting on Tuesday, September 1st. (There is no dance on Tuesday, September 8th.)
FOOT (Friends of Olin-Turville) is a 501 c (3) organization through its formal affiliation with the Madison Parks Foundation.