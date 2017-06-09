RSVP for Football 101

Camp Randall Stadium 1440 Monroe St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

June 14, 2017, 5PM to 9PM

Football 101 for Women – Camp Randall Stadium

This ladies-only annual event will be held June 14th with Head Coach Paul Chryst and the UW Badger football players and coaches. The event has SOLD OUT the past 7 years and includes on-field drills with coaches and players, X's and O's presented by the assistant coaches, a player panel question & answer, and a reception overlooking the stadium.

  • Meet Head Coach Paul Chryst
  • Learn about Play Calling from the Football Coaching Staff
  • Participate in an EXCLUSIVE Question/Answer Session with the Players
  • Run Drills on the Field with the Football Coaches and Players
  • Tour Camp Randall Stadium

You also receive a T-shirt, tote bag, food and a ticket into our Door Prize Giveaway at the end of the night.

Back by popular demand! We will have items in a Bucket Drawing. Buy tickets and put them in the bucket in front of the item you want. At the end of the night, we will draw one ticket per item and that person wins.

You can take your prize right then, no additional financial transaction necessary! You can put one ticket in the bucket and hope to get lucky, or stuff the bucket to practically insure a win. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. 3 Tickets for $20; Tickets for $50; Tickets for $100

Deadline to register online is Friday, June 9, 2017. *Must be 21 to attend. No children will be permitted due to liability risks. No exceptions.

Camp Randall Stadium 1440 Monroe St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

608-836-1083

