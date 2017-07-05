Football and Jews in Collegiate and Professional Sport

press release: Reflections and experiences from two of our local athletes. Gabe Carimi played for the Badgers from 2007-2010. As a senior, Carimi won the 2010 Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation's top collegiate interior lineman. Carimi went on to play professional football for the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Matt Bernstein played for the Badgers from 2002-2005, and was team captain in 2005. Matt had a brief stint with the Lions and in 2006, he was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

Lunch: Vegetable barley soup, dinner rolls & mini muffins, choice of salmon with mango salsa with Yukon gold potatoes and green bean bundle wrapped in carrot or portabella fettuccine.

Dessert: Cookies and bars

Schedule: 11:00-11:20 Check-in

11:30-12:30 Presentation

12:30-1:30 Lunch

1:30-2:15 Salon (Questions and Discussion)

Cost: $18 for program and lunch

