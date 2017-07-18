RSVP for Fore Friends Golf Outing

× Expand A foursome from Madison School and Community Recreation's Fore Friends Golf Outing.

press release: Friends of MSCR is holding the 13th annual Fore Friends Golf Outing on Tuesday, July 18, at Cherokee Country Club, 5000 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. Event sponsors include Oak Park Place, CUNA Mutual Group, Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Foundation, Group Health Cooperative, The August Foundation and Phil and Anne Duffy (in memory of Robert Parenteau).

Enjoy 18 holes in this fun golf scramble. Network with community and business leaders and experience Cherokee Country Club! Check in begins at 9:30 am with lunch. A dinner, auction and awards program follow golf at 4:30 pm. Registration includes lunch, greens fees, golf cart, dinner and a golfer gift.

The Golf Outing proceeds help fund important MSCR projects like these:

50+ Yoga Suave en Espanol, a successful program held at MSCR East taught in Spanish to Spanish speaking older adults

Special afterschool clubs like Unique Fitness at Memorial High, and Female Empowerment at West High

Afternoon activities for high schoolers attending summer school

Gymnastics and Tumbling Equipment

3 vs 3 Adult Basketball Tournament

Fee waivers for low-income participants from Allied Learning Center to attend Camp Tall Oaks at the Jackson School Forest

“Each year, MSCR serves more than 10,000 youth in afterschool child care and summer programs. Our programs are accessible for low income families. Proceeds for the event support several youth programs, and help keep our activities affordable and accessible,” said Lucy Chaffin, MSCR Executive Director. “We are grateful for our long-time sponsors and donors.”

The Friends of Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is a non-profit organization that values MSCR as a vital community resource. Since 1926, MSCR has been Madison’s community based public recreation department. Friends of MSCR support public recreation as an approach to enrich the lives of individuals and the community.

Go to www.mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for information on golfing, sponsoring the event, or bidding on online auction items. The auction bidding begins in June.