press release:

Opening Reception · Saturday, June 10, 5–8 p.m.

Exhibition Dates · June 11 through June 17

The raw industrial power of the Brass Works Building will be the backdrop for Forge, an art exhibition and event marking the next chapter of this important community structure. Organized and curated by Erika Monroe-Kane and Ellen Carlson, Forge will enliven the many spaces in the Brass Works Building with artwork and installations by prominent and emerging local artists, and celebrate its history as it is poised to be transformed by its new owner, the Goodman Community Center.

“The space is gorgeous, with many beautiful details and poetic vignettes. Art is a perfect complement to the industry and transformations inherent in the Brass Works story,” said Erika Monroe-Kane. “We are excited by the artists’ enthusiasm and grateful for their generous contributions.”

On view from June 11 through June 17, visitors to Forge will experience art inspired by the history of the Madison Brass Works building, its workers, and the elements involved in the transfigurations that took place on this site. It will also speak to the continuation of this space's important role in our community, in its new form. Artists are currently at work on pieces in many mediums - both 2-dimensional and sculptural created especially for this exhibition. Among those participating in Forge are Nick Wilkes, Angela Richardson and Paul Andrews, Helen Lee, and Jeremy Wineberg. Artists may still apply to be considered for the exhibition.

“I’m looking forward to watching people see the space for the first time and discover details of the building and its past illuminated by the artworks installed,” said Ellen Carlson.

The opening reception on June 10 from 5-8 pm will introduce the building as a community space, provide an opportunity to meet and talk with the artists, enjoy refreshments.

“We have already heard frm so many who would like a peek into the long-shuttered building, we are grateful to Ellen and Erika for creating such a wonderful way to welcome the community into the the Brass Works Building and help to kick-off our next chapter,” stated Becky Steinhoff, Goodman executive director.

Goodman’s plans for the Brass Works site will be the first phase of a two-phase project. The new building will be the new home of growing middle and high school programs, adding more space for hands-on learning activities and room for more youth to participate. Most administrative offices will be on the second floor, and the biggest room on the main floor will meet a steady demand for a beautiful venue for larger weddings and other events.

If all goes as scheduled, the Brass Works doors will open in September, 2018, when phase two will begin – the renovation and reconfiguration of Goodman’s current facilities in the historic Ironworks building. The former administrative offices will be converted to childcare classrooms. The fitness center will move next to the gym and expand hours to 24/7 access. There will be more rooms for older adults to add a variety of activities they have been wanting but space has limited.

Organizers and Curators: Ellen Carlson and Erika Monroe-Kane are engaged with the local arts community and experienced organizers who have volunteered to organize and host Forge to support the Goodman Community Center’s expansion and raise awareness of Goodman’s impact in the community. Carlson and Monroe-Kane are independent curators and art project initiators, focused on dynamic art experiences, such as their Where Are You Going? public art installation.

Exhibition Hours: Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, June 12 to Thursday, June 15 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm; Friday, June 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Note to visitors: Come prepared. Brass Works’ raw, industrial space has uneven surfaces and stairs have open metal grate treads, so sensible closed-toed shoes without heels would be safest. Also, the roof leaks, so bring rain gear in case of rain. Umbrellas will not be allowed inside. Regretfully, not all of the spaces are handicap-accessible, and everyone will be advised to watch their step.