Forum on North Korea

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The roundtable will include comments and time for Q&A with experts from the University of Wisconsin Madison:

Panelists:

  • Edward Friedman, Political Science 
  • Eunsook Jung, Political Science 
  • Charles Kim, History 
  • Andrew Kydd, Political Science 
  • Louise Young, History

Moderated by David Fields, Center for the Study of the American Constitution

Cosponsors: The Madison Institute and the Center for East Asian Studies, UW-Madison

