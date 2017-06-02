RSVP for Forward 2017: Where do We Go from Here?

press release: Forward is an annual gathering of community activists, students, and educators committed to social justice. In keeping with the Wisconsin Idea, Forward provides an open space for freewheeling discussion, strengthening alliances and networks, and developing visions and strategies for progressive social, economic, and political change. This is a participant driven forum that builds on three decades of RadFest gatherings hosted by the UW-Madison Havens Center for Social Justice.

This year’s gathering, which will take place at Edgewood College in Madison on the weekend of June 2-4, will devote substantial attention to understanding the outcome of the 2016 elections and their implications for the struggle for social justice in the upper Midwest, including Wisconsin. The central goal is to foster collaboration among organizers, activists, educators, and students interested in problem-solving on a range of crucial issues that reflect the present crisis, including immigration, mass incarceration and policing, resource and water defense, labor rights, and women’s rights, among others.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for information and updates, including registration and program. If you would like to submit a proposal for a workshop, please send an email to Patrick Barrett at barrett@wisc.edu.