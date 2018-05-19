Forward 2018

press release:

This year's event will take place at the School of Education on the UW Madison Campus

Forward is an annual gathering of community activists, students, and educators organized by the UW Havens Center for Social Justice. The central goal of Forward is to contribute to social movement building by bringing people together to discuss issues, strengthen networks and relationships, and explore strategies for social, political, and economic change.

This year's gathering will take place on Saturday, May 19 on the UW-Madison campus in the beautifully renovated Ed School building overlooking Lake Mendota. For the first time, it is also FREE of charge.

Mark your calendars for what promises to be an exciting, inspirational, and informative event. And spread the word to your friends, family, and colleagues, and anyone interested in working together in the pursuit of social justice.