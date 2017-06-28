press release:

The "Forward: Anger Into Action" documentary team is interested in feedback from the Madison community. For the past three years this documentary crew has worked to capture and document the fight against Madison's deep racial disparities. This film tells the story of several individuals from across the city who dedicate their work to reducing disparity in their own community and neighborhoods. This screening is co-sponsored with Race to Equity, LakeFrontRow. A moderated talkback session to occur immediately after the film.