Forward Theater Company Play Club

press release: The Forward Theater Play Club is now free and open to the public! Dane County Public Libraries are now hosting several play club meetings in conjunction with each Forward Theater show. It's fun and easy to take part: just sign up at a participating library to attend the meeting, check out a script and study guide at your library when they arrive, and then head to your library for the discussion. The conversation will be led by a Forward Theater Company artist, and scenes from the play will be read aloud by Forward Theater actors.

Upcoming Outside Mullingar Play Clubs:

Thursday, Jan. 26th, 7:00pm, Belleville Public Library

- Registration is in person or by phone, (608) 424-1812.