Forward Theater Play Club

press release: Forward Theater Co and Beyond the Page present: Play Club (it's like a book discussion but for plays!)

Join us for another installment of Forward Theater's Play Club. This time, we'll be discussing Ike Holter's Exit Strategy, a play about the impending closure of a Chicago public high school, which will have its Wisconsin premier with Forward Theater running Jan 18 - Feb 4. Staff from Forward will lead the discussion and professional actors will act out scenes from the play.

Please be advised that the play contains strong language and is intended for an adult audience.

About Exit Strategy:

The no-holds-barred story of a Chicago public high school slated for closure at the end of the year. The impending shut-down causes tensions in the school's already volcanic neighborhood to rise to the breaking point, but a small group of teachers launch a last-minute battle to save their school. Over the course of the year, they put their careers, their future and their safety in the hands of a fast-talking administrator who comes on strong: but might actually have no clue what he's doing.

“At once poetic, political, sad, funny, timely, complex and compassionate… a thrilling, beautiful new play.”

-- Chicago Tribune

Play Club is made possible by the Beyond the Page, The Madison Community Foundation, The National Endowment for the Humanities, and Dane Arts.