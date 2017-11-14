Forward? The Wisconsin Idea, Past & Present

Lectures Tuesdays, 7-8:15 pm, 1111 Biotechnology (Town Center of WID building on select dates)

Discussions Thursdays 2:30-3:45, 6102 Sewell Social Science Building

Lecture videos and associated readings will be posted on the website.

press release: Join the UW Department of Sociology during fall 2017 for "FORWARD? The Wisconsin Idea, Past and Present" a continuation of last year's course offering and public lecture series that examines the University of Wisconsin's relationship with the people of the state. We examine our origins, from the birth of the university in 1849, a year following the birth of Wisconsin as a state in 1848. We explore our successes and failures along the way. In fifteen weeks we merely scratch the surface of suitable topics.

Please contact the Department of Sociology main office if you would like to formally enroll in the class as a student or an adult auditor. If you are unable to attend, each of the lectures will be videotaped and placed on the internet for viewing remotely within 24 hours of the original lecture.