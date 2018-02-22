Fostering Inclusivity for Trans* Students in College
UW Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Join WISCAPE for a talk with Z Nicolazzo, the author of "Trans* In College: Transgender Students' Strategies for Navigating Campus Life and the Institutional Politics of Inclusion."
Although trans* students have increased in visibility on college campuses, administrators, faculty, and staff have struggled to create campus climates that fully embrace gender diversity. Dr. Nicolazzo (pronouns: ze/hir and she/her/hers), an assistant professor in the Adult and Higher Education program at Northern Illinois University, will discuss several recent studies she has done with and related to trans* college students. Centered on the narratives of trans* students, she will invite participants to think critically about their roles in forwarding liberatory, gender-based practice on college campuses.
Dr. Nicolazzo will also explore policy-based recommendations related to trans* student success, including what faculty, staff, and administrators can do to foster inclusive environments.
This event is cosponsored by the Center for Research on Gender and Women and the Trans Research Lab at UW-Madison and is free and open to the public! Light refreshments will be served.
