Fostering Inclusivity for Trans* Students in College

press release: Join WISCAPE for a talk with Z Nicolazzo, the author of "Trans* In College: Transgender Students' Strategies for Navigating Campus Life and the Institutional Politics of Inclusion."

Although trans* students have increased in visibility on college campuses, administrators, faculty, and staff have ​struggled to create campus climates that fully embrace gender diversity. Dr. Nicolazzo (pronouns: ze/hir and she/her/hers), an assistant professor in the Adult and Higher Education program at Northern Illinois University, will discuss several recent studies she has done with and related to trans* college students. ​Centered on the narratives of trans* students, ​she will invite participants to think critically about their roles in forwarding liberatory, gender-based practice on college campuses.

Dr. Nicolazzo will also explore policy-based recommendations related to trans* student success, including what faculty, staff, and administrators can do to ​foster inclusive environments.

This event is cosponsored by the Center for Research on Gender and Women and the Trans Research Lab at UW-Madison and is free and open to the public! Light refreshments will be served.

https://www.facebook.com/events/327348687750128/