press release: In life, you win some, you lose some—often when you least expect it. What happens when a typo becomes your saving grace? Do you contact the proper authorities or hope no one notices? Join us to discover the impact of choices made and prepare yourself for a farcical romp of riches and extortion in Encore’s classic musical comedy, “Found Money”.

September 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 @ 8pm; One matinee Sunday, September 16 @ 2pm.