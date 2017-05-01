Founders' May Day Parade

to Google Calendar - Founders' May Day Parade - 2017-05-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Founders' May Day Parade - 2017-05-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Founders' May Day Parade - 2017-05-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Founders' May Day Parade - 2017-05-01 17:00:00

Tip Top Tavern 601 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

A celebration of great beer. Try KBS, Frootwood, and Rubeus floats. Beer at 5 pm. Parade at 7 pm. Music by the Afrofunkstars. 5 pm-close.

Info

Tip Top Tavern 601 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

608-241-5515

to Google Calendar - Founders' May Day Parade - 2017-05-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Founders' May Day Parade - 2017-05-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Founders' May Day Parade - 2017-05-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Founders' May Day Parade - 2017-05-01 17:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer