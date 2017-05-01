Founders Tap Takeover

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Founders is taking over all 10 taps, including Lizard of Koz, Frootwood, Breakfast Stout and KBS. 5 pm-midnight.

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-204-7644

