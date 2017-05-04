Founders Tap Takeover

to Google Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover - 2017-05-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover - 2017-05-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover - 2017-05-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - Founders Tap Takeover - 2017-05-04 14:00:00

Festival Foods 810 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

We will feature pints and goblets of Founders beers for $4 (regularly priced at $5). 2 pm-midnight.

Info

Festival Foods 810 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

844-511-3887

to Google Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover - 2017-05-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover - 2017-05-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover - 2017-05-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - Founders Tap Takeover - 2017-05-04 14:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer