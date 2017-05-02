Founders Tap Takeover with KBS

Google Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover with KBS - 2017-05-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover with KBS - 2017-05-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Founders Tap Takeover with KBS - 2017-05-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Founders Tap Takeover with KBS - 2017-05-02 18:00:00

World of Beer, Middleton 8225 Greenway Blvd. Ste 140, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer