Four Elements Organic Herbals Open Farm

FOUR ELEMENTS ORGANIC HERBALS HOSTS THEIR 30TH ANNIVERSARY OPEN FARM DAY!

June 10, 2017, Noon-8pm, Four Elements Farm - E8984 Weinke Rd., North Freedom WI 53951

FREE! Lunch, beer and wine for purchase

Bring your children, neighbors, parents and friends; we are excited to welcome you to Four Elements for a day of celebration and relaxation! Fun and educational activities for the entire family!

Tour our chakra garden with Jane Hawley Stevens, founder and herbalist, to learn about the chakra system and plants that support it.

Enjoy a tractor ride and educational tour with David Stevens, curator of the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens at the Univ. of WI-Madison Arboretum, to learn about area history and ecology.

Watch your kids play outdoor games from gunnysack races to parachute play and flow arts!

Bring your camera and enter your favorite picture of the day in our photo contest!

Challenge your herb knowledge and earn prizes!

Treat yourself to a natural healing opportunity with a chair massage by Christopher Braddy, LMT, a tarot card reading with Diana Peterson or Shelly Mordini, a mini yoga session with Tatsiana O'Neill of Baraboo's It's All About You Yoga Studio, or meditation with holistic health practitioner Petra Sliwiak, teacher of the Self healing process.

Enjoy a farm-fresh lunch, and wine or beer served by the CAB Theatre (Creative Alliance of Baraboo), who will receive 10% of the bar profits!

Purchase your lunch tickets in advance and save $5!

Advance price $15 (Day of is $20); kids 12 and under $5. Please purchase lunch tickets, so we have enough for everyone.

Four Elements Organic Herbals has been growing and hand harvesting organic herbs on their 130-acre farm in the Pristine Baraboo Bluffs for 30 years. Their line of soaps, creams, lip balms, insect repellants, salves, tinctures and teas is distributed nationwide.

For updates, follow us at: facebook Four Elements Organic Herbals, instagram @fourelementsherbals, twitter @_FourElements