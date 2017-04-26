Four Lakes Bocce Association Open House

press release: Are you interested in learning how to play bocce? The Four Lakes Bocce Association will be hosting Open Houses to teach people how to play bocce (often referred to as "lawn bowling"). They will be held at the McFarland Bocce Park on Marsh Road, two blocks north of Sieggelkow, next to the Curling Club. Dates for the Open Houses will be: Thursdays at 6:30 pm on April 27 and May 4; Sundays at 1:30 pm on April 30 and May 7; and 10 am on Wednesday, April 26th and Thursday, April 27. There are still openings for evening and morning bocce leagues. For more information, contact: ; fourlakesbocce@gmail.com; or call .