Four Lakes Sierra Club Bike Ride

Come on out on Saturday, August 26, at 9:30 a.m. for a scenic 26-mile bike ride on the Military Ridge Trail. We will start in Verona and ride to Mt. Horeb on one of Wisconsin’s fine rail-to-trail conversions. Bring water and a snack and/or money for a rest break in Mt. Horeb where we will fuel up before heading back to Verona. You’ll need a trail pass which can be purchased at various locations along the way. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Verona Park & Ride adjacent to the Military Ridge Trail. From Madison, take Hwy. 18/151 to Verona exit 81, and turn left at the stoplight to the parking lot on Hwy PB. Contact Kathy Mulbrandon, kmulbrandon@gmail.com.