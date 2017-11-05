Four Lakes Sierra Club Hike
Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Enjoy a family-friendly stroll on beautiful trails through Cherokee Marsh woodlands, wetlands and prairies along the Yahara River. A naturalist will provide a bit of nature education along the way. Co-sponsored by Madison Friends of Urban Nature, Madison Audubon and Friends of Cherokee Marsh. 6098 N Sherman Ave, North Unit main parking lot at end of curved gravel entry road. RSVP to Alex Singer.
