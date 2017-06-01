Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic

Google Calendar - Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic - 2017-06-01 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic - 2017-06-01 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic - 2017-06-01 17:30:00 iCalendar - Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic - 2017-06-01 17:30:00

Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Plan on joining us Thursday, June 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the John Muir Chapter summer celebration - Locally Grown, Nationally Known at John Wall Family Pavilion in Tenney Park, 402 N. Thornton Ave. (entrance off of Sherman Avenue)

We will feature local food and beverages and highlight the grassroots work of our volunteers and staff. 

Info

Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Environment

Visit Event Website

608-222-9376

Google Calendar - Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic - 2017-06-01 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic - 2017-06-01 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic - 2017-06-01 17:30:00 iCalendar - Four Lakes Sierra Club Summer Picnic - 2017-06-01 17:30:00