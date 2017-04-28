Four Lakes Sierra Club Walk

On Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. join Bill Hanna, great-grandson of John Muir, and his wife, for a walk at Lakeview Hill County Park, one of the spots John Muir enjoyed and wrote about during his time in Madison. The park contains a 20-acre woods and some great views of Lake Mendota that are all the more lustrous in the evening sun. We will observe some of Lake View Hill Park's beauty and discuss John Muir's connection to it and his time in Madison