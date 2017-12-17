Four Lakes Sierra Club Winter Bonfire

press release: Join us for our annual celebratory Winter Bonfire to share good cheer and enjoy a crisp earlier winter evening with fellowSierrans and other outdoor lovers. Bring beverages (warm or otherwise) and a snack to share (or something to roast on the fire), and stories to share or holiday songs, and well have a merry old time! Picnic Point is off University Bay Drive with free parking in the parking lot. Walk approximately 1 mile to the farthest fire pit #6. Wear a warm hat, gloves or mittens, and boots! RSVP to Kathy Mulbrandon.