Four Seasons Theatre Cabaret

press release: Four Seasons Theatre continues its Cabaret @ the Circle Series, offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Theater, with The Sondheim Confessional on Friday, February 16 at 7:30 pm in the Play Circle at the Memorial Union. Pricing is as follows: General Public: $19, UW Students: $10, Union Member/Non-UW Student: $15, Youth: $12, UW Faculty/Staff: $17. Tickets are available through the Campus Arts Box Office online, in person at Memorial Union Theater, or at (608) 265-ARTS (2787).

Stephen Sondheim is the modern master of the American musical theater. His songs inspire us to dig deeper, challenge us to take risks, and propel us toward the balance of strength and vulnerability that yields the most memorable moments on stage. Four Seasons Theatre performers bring you their favorite Sondheim moments from well-loved shows like A Little Night Music, Follies, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods, as well as lesser- known productions like Anyone Can Whistle and Passion, in an unforgettable evening of song and story.

Showcasing local arts by local artists, Four Seasons Theatre is a Madison-based company which strives to highlight homegrown talent onstage and backstage — from actors and musicians to the design team, directors, and crew members. The Sondheim confessional will feature Music Director Thomas Kasdorf with Madison favorites Tamara Brognano, Dan Jajewski, Anna Pfefferkorn, Sarah Streich, and Doug Swenson.

This performance is presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Performing Arts Committee and supported by the Wisconsin Union Theater Endowment Fund. This cabaret was supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.