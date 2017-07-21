RSVP for Four Seasons Theatre Fundraiser

press release: Join us on Tuesday, July 25 for a Man of La Mancha Preview and a special menu of Spanish and Portuguese tapas and wines from 5:00 - 6:30 pm at the University Club. Hear a few songs from the show and learn more about our upcoming production!

Tickets to the fundraiser are only $35! All net proceeds will benefit Four Seasons Theatre, helping us produce professional musical theater that highlights local talent onstage and backstage and continue our extensive outreach program of concerts at senior centers and libraries across Dane County.