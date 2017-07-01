press release: Join us Saturday, July 1, for an all-American celebration of our July 4th holiday. We’ll rock the dock for the 3rd Annual Fourth Fest, featuring live music, kids’ entertainment and waterfront fun.

You’ll find family-friendly activities throughout the day including:

•Kid Zone Featuring Funny Faces Children’s Entertainment Painting and Balloon Art

•Performances from Mad-City Ski Team

•Live Music from Moonhouse, Hometown Sweethearts and The People Brothers Band

Relax on The Grand Plaza, grab a bite from the grill and sip craft brews from our favorite Wisconsin breweries.

Check back closer to the event for a full schedule. All shows (and sunsets) are free and open to the public! Hourly, covered parking is available on property.