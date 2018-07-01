Fourth of July Sunsplash

press release: The lakeside party of the summer is happening on Sunday, July 1 at Heidel House Resort & Spa from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Gather your family and friends and come celebrate summer in Green Lake with live music, hot-off-the-grill food, specialty cocktails and activities for all ages at Sunsplash.

Area residents and guests are welcome to grab a seat on the grass or pull up by boat and listen to live music right on the beach. Entertainment includes The Third Wheels, a female fronted, high energy pop/rock band that covers many different genres and generations, from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. From 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Jay Edwards Band will be strumming up some hard-hitting Chicago blues tunes. One Hot Mess will rock out the evening by playing the best current and classic rock hits from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

While enjoying the sounds of live music, attendees can savor popular summertime favorites that the resort’s culinary team will be cooking up. Attendees can wash down their meal with a pint of domestic or specialty draft beer, or handmade summertime cocktails at our BoatHouse Pub restaurant.

Hop on board the Escapade, Heidel House Resort’s 60-foot, multi-level yacht and enjoy a tour of Big Green Lake while you’re there. Half hour tours will run from noon to 5:00 p.m. for $4 per person. Lawn games and face painting will also be available for all to enjoy.

Come enjoy all that is summer in Green Lake at Heidel House Resort & Spa on July 1. Grab a beach towel and follow the fun behind Main Lodge, or dock your boat and listen to the music right from the lake.

“Whether you’re visiting Green Lake for the holiday weekend or you’re a full time resident of the area, we hope that all will come out to enjoy the festivities,” said Kevin Karau, Heidel House Resort general manager. “With activities for all ages, there isn’t a better way to spend a summer day than with friends and family on the lake.”

Admission is free for this Sunsplash event; food and beverages will be available for purchase. Carry-ins are not welcome. The event will take place on the Heidel House Resort grounds just behind the Main Lodge.