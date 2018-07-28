Doors 6 pm.

press release: Every so often, we have an opportunity to bring in a special session with a very special band, and Frances Cone is just such an opp. This Nashville-based trio fronted by Christina Cone combines soulful harmonies with slow-burning melodies that form a warm and hypnotic tapestry of sound. It's your chance to see why they've received accolades from the likes of NPR, Billboard, Paste Magazine and Vanity Fair. And within the Barn's intimate confines, it promises to be even better than their Tiny Desk Concert!

So make your plans now for what will be a truly amazing mid-summer night dream show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. sharp, this Monday, June 25 through Brown Paper Tickets.