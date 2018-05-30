Frank Lawrence

to Google Calendar - Frank Lawrence - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frank Lawrence - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frank Lawrence - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Frank Lawrence - 2018-05-30 00:00:00

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

Paintings, 5/20-6/29, University Hospital first floor & G5/1 corridor.

press release: “As a retired nurse and long time Madison resident I am pleased to be showing my work here at UW Hospital. Painting is for me a way of life, a daily practice of challenge and achievement. I have learned from painting to trust intention and process. Problem solving from a persistent attitude of freedom, play, imagination and intuition consistently achieves harmony and resolution.” -Frank Matin Lawrence

Info
University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-263-5992
to Google Calendar - Frank Lawrence - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frank Lawrence - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frank Lawrence - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Frank Lawrence - 2018-05-30 00:00:00