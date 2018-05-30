× Expand Frank Lawrence Detail from "Monona Sunrise" by Frank Lawrence.

Paintings, 5/20-6/29, University Hospital first floor & G5/1 corridor.

press release: “As a retired nurse and long time Madison resident I am pleased to be showing my work here at UW Hospital. Painting is for me a way of life, a daily practice of challenge and achievement. I have learned from painting to trust intention and process. Problem solving from a persistent attitude of freedom, play, imagination and intuition consistently achieves harmony and resolution.” -Frank Matin Lawrence