Frank Lawrence

UW Hospital & Clinics 600 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

Carbone Cancer Center waiting room, through 9/27.

press release: "I work in a spontaneous unpremeditated manner concerning myself primarily with color and texture play allowing form and meaning to emerge in the process. My technique evolves from my work ethic and my love for the tools and materials.  My goal is to express my own affirmation of life embracing challenge and struggle - while hopefully offering viewers a refuge, an opportunity for contemplation, imagination, discovery and wonder.”

- Frank Lawrence

UW Hospital & Clinics 600 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
608-263-5992
