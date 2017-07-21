Frank & Quinn, Bradley Melinger

press release: 2016’s popular Final Fridays are back, this year with a spicy new title: Best. Friday. Ever. Enjoy everything you love about Wisconsin summers, with artisanal food from premier local food cart vendors, family friendly activities and live music. Come for the fun, stay for the Garden.

Here is the line up for the next Best. Friday. Ever.:

Music:

Bradley Meilinger: Sit back and enjoy original music and laid back covers of your favorite songs (5-6:30pm)

Frank & Quinn: Jam out with these two as they play originals and covers (6:30-8pm)

Food Carts:

El Grito Taqueria: Using all natural, sustainably-produced ingredients, they express their appreciation to the hard work and dedication of Midwestern farmers to create their delicious tacos.

Buzzy's Lakehouse: They serve fresh, seasonal, homemade food that sources local product and organics whenever possible

Roasted Marshmallows: The Garden is supplying the fire pits and marshmallows for visitors to enjoy

*Friends of Allen Centennial Garden members will recieve all the makings for s'mores for free, $2 for non-members*

Activities:

Flower Crown Making: Create your own one of a kind crown made with real flowers *donations encouraged*

Splatter Painiting: Enjoy making your own painting creation through splatter painting with a botanical twist

One-OneThousand: Enjoy a hands on activity with the crafty people at One-OneThousand

Lawn Games: Giant bubbles, sidewalk chalk, giant Jenga and cornhole

We can't wait to see you there, it's shaping up to be a great summer!

Parking located at: Lot 36 (Obervatory Ramp); Lot 34; Metered Parking along Babcock Dr. & Observatory Dr.