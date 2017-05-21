Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger

to Google Calendar - Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger - 2017-05-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger - 2017-05-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger - 2017-05-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger - 2017-05-21 13:00:00

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: On Sunday Chuck, Tim Haub, Tom Dehlinger and Frankie Lee are going to be at the Harmony Bar helping Marcus (the bartender with the most at the Harmony) celebrate his recent marriage. The party is from 1 to 4 PM and we will probably play 2 sets starting at 1:30. If you know Marcus you will want to come help him celebrate!!!!

Info

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-249-4333

to Google Calendar - Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger - 2017-05-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger - 2017-05-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger - 2017-05-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger - 2017-05-21 13:00:00