Frankie Lee, Chuck Bayuk, Tim Haub & Tom Dehlinger
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: On Sunday Chuck, Tim Haub, Tom Dehlinger and Frankie Lee are going to be at the Harmony Bar helping Marcus (the bartender with the most at the Harmony) celebrate his recent marriage. The party is from 1 to 4 PM and we will probably play 2 sets starting at 1:30. If you know Marcus you will want to come help him celebrate!!!!
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
