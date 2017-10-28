press release:Mountain Dew, Frank Productions, and True Endeavors are excited to announce FREAKFEST will feature the biggest and best lineup in the event’s history.

FREAKFEST, the region’s largest, annual Halloween bash, will take place Saturday, October 28th on State Street in downtown Madison. Gates will open at 7:00 PM. Advance tickets are $10 and will go on-sale at 10am on Friday, September 1 at the Coliseum box office, by phone at (800) 745-3000, or online. Tickets are also available at several businesses in the State Street area (see website for details). Day of show tickets are $15.

FREAKFEST is also brought to you by Steve Brown Apartments,, Ian's Pizza, The James, Chocolate Shoppe, Z-104, WSUM, Madison.com, Isthmus, Redcard, Four Star Video & Scotify.

Mountain Dew Stage at Capitol Square: DRAM, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Kweku Collins, Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars, and DJay Mando.

Steve Brown Apartments and Z104 Stage at Gilman Street: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave., MUTEMATH, The Main Squeeze, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, and Birds Eye.

Ian’s Pizza and WSUM Stage at Frances Street: Twelves, Greenhaus, The Begowatts, Nester, and Mr. Martin & The Sensitive Guys.

