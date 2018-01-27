Freaking Out the Neighborhood
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
A group exhibit highlighting some of the artist and designers in the area. Bringing you all different personalities and styles under one roof to celebrate with you. Join us Saturday, January 27 from 8pm-11pm. Come for the art and stay for the after- party!! After-party 11pm-closing with Dj spinning the night away.
