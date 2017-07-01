Fred Astaire Dance Studios

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Join us for the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Madison West’s Summer Showcase! Enjoy an evening full of exciting Adult Ballroom & Latin dance numbers, with performances by amateur dancers and their professional partners…just like Dancing with the Stars!

Each dancer has worked hard to put together a unique performance that shines the spotlight on their skills, each with their own personal flair!

You won’t want to miss the grand finale which will be a stunning grand finale brought to you by the Fred Astaire Madison West professionals!

Performance Length: approximately 3 hours with two 15 minute intermissions

