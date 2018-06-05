press release: Do you wonder about your balance? All older adults are invited to the Goodman Community Center for free balance testing conducted by UW medical students —it only takes a few minutes!

Fri., June 1 :: 1 - 2:30 pm :: Balance Testing

Tues., June 5 :: 1 - 2:30 pm :: Balance Testing

Wed., June 6 :: 1 - 2:30 pm :: Balance Testing

Thurs., June 7 :: 1 – 2:30 pm :: Balance Testing

Mon., June 11 :: 1 - 2 pm :: Fall Risk Survey Results

On Monday, June 11, a presentation will be given looking at the testing data as well as the top reasons falls occur.

****Please share this event with friends, family and neighbors — anyone who would benefit from better understanding their fall risk.

Questions? Call Gayle at 204- 8032 or email gayle@goodmancenter.org.