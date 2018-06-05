Free Balance Testing

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Do you wonder about your balance? All older adults are invited to the Goodman Community Center for free balance testing conducted by UW medical students —it only takes a few minutes!  

Fri., June 1  ::  1 - 2:30 pm :: Balance Testing

Tues., June 5  ::  1 - 2:30 pm :: Balance Testing

Wed., June 6  ::  1 - 2:30 pm :: Balance Testing

Thurs., June 7  ::  1 – 2:30 pm :: Balance Testing

Mon., June 11  ::  1 - 2 pm ::  Fall Risk Survey Results

On Monday, June 11, a presentation will be given looking at the testing data as well as the top reasons falls occur.

****Please share this event with friends, family and neighbors — anyone who would benefit from better understanding their fall risk.

Questions? Call Gayle at 204- 8032 or email gayle@goodmancenter.org.

Info
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Seniors
608-204-8032
