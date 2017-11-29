press release:

Please join Madison Public Library, GSAFE, and Fair Wisconsin for a screening of the documentary Free Cece!, a film by Jacqueline Gares, who will join us after the film for a Q&A via Skype. "Free Cece!" confronts the culture of violence surrounding trans women of color. It is told through the voices of actress and LGBT advocate Laverne Cox and Cece McDonald, a transgender prison-reform activist from Minnesota. This event is sponsored by GSAFE, Fair Wisconsin, and Madison Public Library.