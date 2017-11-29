Free CeCe

Google Calendar - Free CeCe - 2017-11-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free CeCe - 2017-11-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free CeCe - 2017-11-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Free CeCe - 2017-11-29 19:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Please join Madison Public Library, GSAFE, and Fair Wisconsin for a screening of the documentary Free Cece!, a film by Jacqueline Gares, who will join us after the film for a Q&A via Skype. "Free Cece!" confronts the culture of violence surrounding trans women of color. It is told through the voices of actress and LGBT advocate Laverne Cox and Cece McDonald, a transgender prison-reform activist from Minnesota. This event is sponsored by GSAFE, Fair Wisconsin, and Madison Public Library.

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies
608-266-6300
Google Calendar - Free CeCe - 2017-11-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free CeCe - 2017-11-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free CeCe - 2017-11-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Free CeCe - 2017-11-29 19:00:00