Free Christmas Meal

First United Methodist Church 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: First United Methodist Church in downtown Madison will host a special holiday meal on Christmas Day. Live music provided by nationally known guitarist and singer Cliff Frederiksen. Youth Rooms will be set up for children and their families to enjoy treats and holiday activities.

Sunday, December 25, 2016, Noon to 2:00pm, First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave. (No reservations needed, No Deliveries or Carry outs.)

Menu

    Roasted Turkey

    Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

    Green Bean Casserole

    Savory Stuffing

    Ambrosia Salad

    Homemade Desserts

    Specialty Desserts by Clasen’s European Bakery & Hubbard Avenue Diner

Please direct any questions to Karen Andro, Director of Outreach Ministries at or kandro@fumc.org.

