Free Christmas Meal

press release: First United Methodist Church in downtown Madison will host a special holiday meal on Christmas Day. Live music provided by nationally known guitarist and singer Cliff Frederiksen. Youth Rooms will be set up for children and their families to enjoy treats and holiday activities.
Sunday, December 25, 2016, Noon to 2:00pm, First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave. (No reservations needed, No Deliveries or Carry outs.)
Menu
Roasted Turkey
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Green Bean Casserole
Savory Stuffing
Ambrosia Salad
Homemade Desserts
Specialty Desserts by Clasen’s European Bakery & Hubbard Avenue Diner
Please direct any questions to Karen Andro, Director of Outreach Ministries at or kandro@fumc.org.
First United Methodist Church 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
