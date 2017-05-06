Worldwide comic book giveaway, 5/6, with participants including Capital City Comics (608-251-8445); Graham Crackers (608-422-4110); Westfield Comics West (608-833-4444) & East (608-633-5555); and Graham Crackers (608-422-4110). freecomicbookday.com.

press release:

The 16th Annual Worldwide Free Comic Book Day comes to Madison with Free Comic Books for All Ages at WESTFIELD COMICS! Both Westfield Comics locations in Madison are joining thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the biggest day in the comic book industry and comic art form on Saturday, May 6. On Free Comic Book Day, over 5.6 million comic books will be given away by participating stores worldwide, introducing as many people as possible to the wonders of comic books!

Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. The variety of stories that are told in modern comics today ensure that readers of all ages — children, teens, and adults – can find something appropriate that will stir their imaginations. Free Comic Book Day introduces new readers to the wonders of comics the first Saturday of May every year. Even if you have never picked up a comic book, Westfield Comics welcomes everyone into their stores on May 6, because there are so many amazing things to discover through comics!

This is the 16th year Westfield Comics is celebrating Free Comic Book Day, offering the community, and local libraries a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they will enjoy. Comics are perfect for today’s times. Recently comic books and graphic novels have been propelled to the front ranks of pop culture, many being adapted into popular movies and TV shows. Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers to dive into as imagination comes to life with the turn of every page. The first Saturday of May has been and will continue being a big day in the comic book world.In addition to Free Comics and other giveaways, both Westfield Comics locations will have local artists in attendance doing sketches with proceeds benefiting the Hero Initiative charity. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes of their favorite characters.Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.freecomicbookday.com! Free Comic Book Day kicks off at 10 am and runs until 6 pm at both Westfield Comics locations located on the West side at 7475 Mineral Point Road in High Point Center and on the East side at 944 Williamson Street.