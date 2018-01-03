press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding Free Community Classes! This is a perfect opportunity to try something new or learn more about MSCR. MSCR is Madison’s public recreation department providing a wide range of programs for all ages.

Free Community Classes take place Wednesday, January 3 to Friday, January 12 at four locations. The line-up offers something for everyone from preschool arts to adult fitness. Classes take place at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd, MSCR Hoyt, 3802 Regent St, MSCR Odana, 5625 Odana Rd and Memorial High School, 201 S Gammon Rd.

According to Jacob Tisue, MSCR Executive Director, “We are excited to showcase these classes that demonstrate the multiple enriching MSCR activities that are available to all Madison residents.”

For a complete list of the 58 Free Community Classes, go to: http://www.mscr.org/images/ PDFs/Registration/ Winter2018CommunityClasses.pdf .

MSCR also offers adaptive recreation, sports, afterschool, swimming and much more. Fee Waivers are available. For more information go to mscr.org or call 608-204-3000.