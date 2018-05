press release: City of Madison Parks is partnering with Dane County Parks to give you a FREE DAY TO PLAY! Elver and Hiestand disc golf courses are free to play - all day - on Saturday, May 26! Typically a disc golf permit is required. New to the game? Perfect! We are also offering a FREE Learn to Disc Golf presented by Madison Parks Foundation from 10 - 11:30am at Hiestand (advanced registration required to participate).