Free Dog Park Day
press release: No permit required on Saturday, June 16! Madison Parks is partnering with Dane County Parks to offer a free day to access of the area's many off-leash dog parks! No permit is required throughout the city including:
- Brittingham, 326 S. Broom St.
- Demetral, 2297 Commercial Ave.
- McCormick, 702 N. McCormick Ave.
- Odana School, 678 S. Segoe Rd.
- Quann, 1802 Quann-Olin Pkwy.
- Sycamore, 4517 Sycamore Ave.
- Walnut Grove, 202 N. Westfield Rd.
- Warner, 2301 Sheridan Dr.
