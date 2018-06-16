Free Dog Park Day

Google Calendar - Free Dog Park Day - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Dog Park Day - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Dog Park Day - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Free Dog Park Day - 2018-06-16 00:00:00

press release: No permit required on Saturday, June 16! Madison Parks is partnering with Dane County Parks to offer a free day to access of the area's many off-leash dog parks! No permit is required throughout the city including:

  • Brittingham, 326 S. Broom St.
  • Demetral, 2297 Commercial Ave.
  • McCormick, 702 N. McCormick Ave.
  • Odana School, 678 S. Segoe Rd.
  • Quann, 1802 Quann-Olin Pkwy.
  • Sycamore, 4517 Sycamore Ave.
  • Walnut Grove, 202 N. Westfield Rd.
  • Warner, 2301 Sheridan Dr.
Info
Kids & Family
Recreation
608-224-3730
Google Calendar - Free Dog Park Day - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Dog Park Day - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Dog Park Day - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Free Dog Park Day - 2018-06-16 00:00:00