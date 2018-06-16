Free Dog Park Day

press release: No permit required on Saturday, June 16! Madison Parks is partnering with Dane County Parks to offer a free day to access of the area's many off-leash dog parks! No permit is required throughout the city including:

Brittingham, 326 S. Broom St.

Demetral, 2297 Commercial Ave.

McCormick, 702 N. McCormick Ave.

Odana School, 678 S. Segoe Rd.

Quann, 1802 Quann-Olin Pkwy.

Sycamore, 4517 Sycamore Ave.

Walnut Grove, 202 N. Westfield Rd.

Warner, 2301 Sheridan Dr.