press release:

The annual Free E-waste Drop-off Day for City of Verona residents will be Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 8:00 am - 3:00 pm at the City of Verona Public Works Facility at 410 Investment Ct. E-waste includes televisions, computers, printers,

computer monitors, DVD players, VCRs, fax machines, cell phones, and computer parts and accessories. The city normally charges fees for disposal of electronic waste, which is prohibited by state law from being sent to a landfill. One day only, these items may be dropped off free of charge. Anyone dropping off items must furnish basic proof of City of Verona residency. PLEASE NOTE: Household chemicals, paint, refuse, bulk waste and recyclables normally collected curbside will not be accepted. For further information please contact Public Works at 845-6695