Free Easter Meal

press release: On Sunday, April 16 from noon to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church (FUMC), 203 Wisconsin Avenue, invites individuals and families for a free traditional Easter holiday meal. For over 30 years, the church has welcomed hundreds of people from the downtown neighborhood who may be experiencing homelessness or are simply alone during the holiday. Those coming to the meal join others from the church community in a time of fellowship.

According to Karen Andro, Director of Hope’s Home Ministries for FUMC, those who once were in need often come back and volunteer their help for the meal. These individuals have experienced both physical and spiritual nourishment from the food, fellowship and festive atmosphere she explains. This year’s menu includes baked ham, roasted potatoes, green bean casserole, salad, homemade treats and festive desserts and breads donated by Clasen’s European Bakery. The meal will follow the Easter worship services which are celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m.