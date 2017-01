Free Family Night & Stair Trek Opening

February 1, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

At tonight’s free Family Night we celebrate the opening of Stair Trek: Core to Cosmos: a journey through the earth and sky in our five-story stairway. Stop on each floor of the museum as you trek, to punch your passport and enjoy activities inspired by each layer of the trek: underground, forest, sky, and outer space.