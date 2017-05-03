press release:

On the first open Wednesday night of each month, MCM invites our entire community to enjoy the museum for free. We often host community organizations and have educational programs at Free Family Night. Please check our calendar to see information for each month. Free Family Night is a great time for first time visitors to enjoy the museum, and is a popular time for older children to return to visit their favorite exhibits. Special program: Darkness and Light: Thirteen Fabulous Months at the South Pole (6:30 pm - 7:30 pm) Ever wonder what it would be like to live and work at one of the coldest, most remote places on Earth? Christian Krueger and Mack van Rossem can tell you all about it. They are adjusting to life in more moderate conditions after thirteen months operating the biggest and strangest telescope in the world, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory at the South Pole. See incredible pictures of their exciting and challenging adventure, and learn what it takes to capture the almost invisible neutrino, nicknamed the ghost particle.